Carolina Connection - The Opening Weekend That Was

Chaunte'l Powell

This weekend the SEC became the latest conference to hit the field for the first time this season and it lived up to the hype for South Carolina as their opener against Tennessee came down to the wire. 

Meanwhile in the ACC, it's like opening week all over again as the UNC Tarheels have been on a two-week break.

It was also an eventful week in the WNBA as the playoffs continue, while many players head overseas to begin the next stretch of their season. 

Gamecocks in the Show Update - 2020 Regular Season

As the MLB regular season wraps up, two former Gamecocks gear up for the postseason and a few more hope to have their numbers called.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecocks vs. Vanderbilt Set For High Noon

South Carolina's Oct. 10 matchup against Vanderbilt has an official start time.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Evaluating South Carolina's New Offense

Brian Smith breaks down what he saw from the new look Gamecocks against Tennessee.

Brian Smith

South Carolina's Shi Smith Embracing Role As WR1

Shi Smith had 10 catches for 140 yards, 1 touchdown and said after the game he was ready to have his number called.

Chaunte'l Powell

Three And Out - South Carolina vs. Tennessee Postgame Thoughts

The Gamecocks fell 31-27 to Tennessee. Chaunte'l Powell shares postgame thoughts.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Halftime Thoughts

The Gamecocks went into the halftime break trailing Tennessee 14-7. Chaunte'l Powell shares her thoughts on the first half.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina Captains Vs. Tennessee

Chaunte'l Powell

Video of Will Muschamp Mistakenly Hits Twitter

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecocks Under Pressure As WNBA Playoffs Continue

Both A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan's Minnesota Lynx find themselves in a series deficit in the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs.

Chaunte'l Powell

Familiar Foes: The Relationship Between Tennessee and South Carolina's Coaching Staffs

South Carolina and Tennessee's coaching staffs know each other very well and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is hoping that comes in handy Saturday night.

Chaunte'l Powell