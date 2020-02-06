Jordan Burch was handed the microphone from friend and fellow South Carolina commit Alex Huntley Wednesday during Hammond's National Signing Day ceremony.

He thanked friends, family and teachers for pushing and supporting him and then said "for the next three or four years, I'll be with my friends..." and motioned slightly towards Bradley Dunn and Fabian Goodman, who announced they were going to be preferred walk-ons at South Carolina.

Afterwards, Burch put on a Gamecock hat, took pictures in it and even went on his Twitter page to retweet a Fox Sports account saying he had officially signed. These actions make the fact that his letter of intent was not sent in to USC that much more baffling.

The actions have led many to speculate if Burch's late January trip to visit the defending champion LSU Tigers could be a bigger factor than previously thought.

ESPN Upstate's Marc Ryan said that he's heard there's still a chance Burch could flip to LSU.

There's been no word from the LSU front on anything Burch related so the waiting game continues until one school's official football page sends that highly anticipated tweet out welcoming Burch to the team.