A Few Prospects South Carolina Could Be Contacting With Recruiting Dead Period Lifted

The time has arrived. South Carolina as well as every other Division I college football program can finally call, text, and direct message 2022 recruits as the recruiting dead period ended on Aug. 31.

The chance to make an immediate impact also takes center stage, as the South Carolina coaching staff will be attempting to quickly gain the attention and respect of high school prospects, high school coaches, and recruits’ parents.

Sometimes it starts with a call at midnight. Yes, midnight. It’s officially September 1st, and that allows NCAA Division I programs the opportunity to begin contacting the players at exactly 12 a.m. By the time you read this, it’s likely that South Carolina’s coaching staff already contacted numerous class of 2022 prospects.

Perhaps an entire coaching staff sends a video text message; maybe it’s a Skype call from South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. Numerous opportunities to make that first impression, and begin to build relationships between the South Carolina coaching staff and recruits. Here are some of the Palmetto State prospects that South Carolina fans should expect their beloved Gamecocks to target.

CJ Stokes, RB, 5-11, 195, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

A running back with great balance and vision, Stokes already earned offers from South Carolina. With his size and athleticism, look for Stokes’ recruitment to take off during the course of the next few months. Stokes hails from the same program that the Gamecocks signed elite 2020 defensive linemen Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley.

Drew Bobo, OT, 6-5, 285, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

Another player from the Hammond School, Bobo is one of the top 2022 offensive tackle recruits from South Carolina. Already with offers from the Gamecocks, he also holds offers from Tennessee and Maryland.

Jaleel Skinner, TE, 6-5, 215, Greer (S.C.) High School

Skinner provides the rare combination of a prospect that could play wide receiver, tight end, linebacker or defensive end at the power five level. He’s a special athlete. With his physical prowess considered, it’s no wonder that South Carolina, Clemson, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Auburn and LSU extended scholarship offers. His film catches the eye!

There will be numerous other Palmetto State prospects hearing from South Carolina coaches today and onward. Here’s a look at two class of 2022 out of state prospects that Gamecock fans should know about.

Eli Hall, DE, 6-5, 260, Shelby (N.C.) Crest

A multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball, Hall played mostly outside linebacker last fall. He’s a natural pass rusher with the size to develop into a strong side defensive end or three technique. A very nimble and gifted athlete, South Carolina was one of the first major programs to offer Hall. Michigan State, Auburn, and Virginia Tech also extended an offer to Hall.

Azareyeh Thomas, S, 6-3, 180, Niceville (Fla.)

Up in the panhandle of Florida, the Niceville football program consistently churns out top-notch teams and very good prospects. Thomas deserves to be called a special talent, however, as he’s versatile enough to play safety, slot cornerback or the ‘Spur’ position, i.e. combination of linebacker and safety. Thomas will be a national recruit. South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, Nebraska, UCF, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech represent some of Thomas’s offers.

As South Carolina begins to build relationships with 2022 prospects, today was the most important day of all. The Gamecocks coaching staff only received one chance to make that initial call or text to each 2022 recruit. How those communications begin can potentially prove to be critical for long-term success or failure.