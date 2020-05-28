As the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 outbreak, sports has taken a hit.

Former Gamecock standout and current 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was forced to cancel his youth football camp scheduled to take place in June at Hammond High School.

Forrest West, CEO of FlexWork Sports, issued a statement Thursday morning on the company's decision to cancel the camp. He said ultimately it was a matter of safety.

"After careful consultation with federal, state, and local authorities regarding the health and safety of everyone who attends our camps – our players, our employees, our sponsors and our faithful youth and their families – we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Deebo Samuels Youth Football Camp, scheduled for June 20th in Columbia," he said.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global pandemic. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today. Our team will be reaching out directly to participants and their families with additional information."

Samuel making a name for himself at the wide receiver position and Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn said he has the potential to have a record-setting year.

"The final 11 weeks of the season (including playoffs), Samuel averaged 64 receiving yards per game. And the final eight weeks, when he became a part-time running back in addition to a wide receiver, Samuel averaged 28 rushing yards per game," Cohn said. "Meaning Samuel could average 90 yards from scrimmage per game in 2020. Which also means he could be the first 49ers wide receiver to gain more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage in a season since Terrell Owens in 2001."