Defensive Keys To South Carolina Upsetting Florida

For the Gamecocks to pull the colossal upset, they need to win four important categories from the defense and special teams combined. If they win each of the four, this Saturday can become much like last year’s Georgia upset.

After last week’s heartbreaking loss, there’s no time to sit and stew. The Gamecocks needed to get back to work and fix several small issues that caused drives to stall, a special teams blunder to cost a possession, and tipped pass to turn into a touchdown. After allowing too many crucial plays to happen for Tennessee, South Carolina should come out and play like its hair is on fire.

Anything less is unacceptable. What do the Gamecocks have to lose? Nobody in the national media believes South Carolina holds a legitimate chance to win. Time to prove them wrong, and the following four categories are the keys to victory.

Speed up Kyle Trask’s Delivery and Time to Throw

If Trask is throwing out of rhythm, the Gators will struggle to convert a good percentage of third downs. That’s when the Gamecocks can cause Trask frustration and turn that frustration into turnovers. Sounds simple, but it’s a matter of technique and winning the play calling battle.

Perhaps this will be the game that freshman talent Jordan Burch really starts to make an impact. Of course veterans like Aaron Sterling and Kingsley Enagbare need to lead the way as well. An even better effort from them will be needed than last week against Tennessee. There’s a way to help get the defensive linemen free.

The Gamecocks need to dial up unique blitzes that were not utilized last week, and that will help the defensive linemen win more battles versus the Florida offensive linemen.

Overload blitzes, zone blitzes, and safety blitzes are just the start of what South Carolina should at least consider against Florida. Playing Trask straight up will lead to being carved like a Thanksgiving turkey.

Bring the pressure. South Carolina must make Trask move off his spot and stay out of rhythm. If they do, it’s a great start to pulling the upset.

Win the Turnover Battle

If Trask is consistently harassed, it will certainly lead to more opportunities to create strip sacks and interceptions. Further, it will cause more long yardage situations. It starts with pressuring Trask, but that’s just step one.

When the Gamecocks have a chance at fumble or interception, they must capitalize. No near miss interception counts, nor does a fumble that ends up in a Florida player’s hands. South Carolina players must make the play. No excuses. Finalize a big turnover and it changes momentum.

Special Teams Must Be Spectacular

In an effort to win field position, coverage teams need to be spot on from the outset of the game. This is a great way to dictate to Florida instead of the other way around. The Gators are a rhythm passing team. Keeping them pinned back in their own end of the field can change play calls.

That also means fewer chances to hit big plays. It’s not that Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen will mind turning Trask loose close to his own goal line, but if Trask does make a mistake, or there’s a fumble to be had, the Gamecocks could really hit pay dirt because the Gamecocks’ offense will now start the drive in or near the red zone.

It’s only discussed every so often, but special teams really need to play at a high level, beginning with the coverage units. Absolutely must make Trask go a long way to score. He has too many playmakers to give him a shortened field.

Make Tackles in Space

Florida stomped Ole Miss’s defense. Much of that came from dynamic plays. As noted above, the Gators have skill talent. Running back Dameon Pierce ran for 54-yards on a mere nine carries, and do-it-all athlete Kadarius Toney romped to 55-yards from only two carries. Overall, the top four Gators to run the ball all averaged at least 6.0 yards per carry, and all the Gators combined for 196-yards rushing overall. That’s a great start, but it’s the tight ends and wide receivers where Florida really gets going.

Tight end Kyle Pitts dominated. Eight receptions for 170-yards and four touchdowns. A tight end! He’s a special player. Trevon Grimes is the other skill player to really watch. He grabbed three passes for 64-yards and a touchdown. So, how does South Carolina stop the playmakers once they receive the ball?

Trust your teaching. Trust your technique. There’s no magic formula. Tackling is tackling. Bringing 11 helmets to the football. Those are tried and true ways to make the Gators earn their way down the field, as well as hold Florida to Field goals instead of touchdowns in the red zone. Finally, who makes that crucial play?

Is it a great tackle that causes a turnover on downs or a strip sack that leads to a South Carolina fumble recovery? Regardless of scenario, it begins with technique and consistency.

South Carolina can pull the upset. It needs its defense to win all four of these battles to make it happen.