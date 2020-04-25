GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

How Bryan Edwards Fits In With The Raiders

Chaunte'l Powell

Edwards is one of three WRs selected by the Raiders in the NFL draft. Lynn Bowden Jr. out of Kentucky was selected right before Edwards at 80 and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III was taken in the first round. 

The trio have very different skill sets within the position, giving quarterback Derek Carr some options on offense.

participate in the combine due to a broken foot, but his resume was impressive enough to compensate.

Edwards set school records for career receiving yards with 3,045 and receptions with 234. He also made a catch in all 48 games he appeared in which is also a school record. He ranks third in Gamecocks history with 22 career receiving touchdowns.

Edwards is heading west as is former teammate Javon Kinlaw, who was selected 14th by the San Francisco 49ers.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Javon Kinlaw Drafted by 49ers

The former Gamecock was taken with the 14th pick of the NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bryan Edwards Selected 81st By Raiders

The record setting WR was selected in the third round of the NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Dominates Day 1 Of NFL Draft

South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw was one of 15 SEC players selected in the first round.

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp Tabs Des Kitchings as Running Backs Coach

Bobby Bentley will return to coach the tight ends, while Joe Cox will mentor the Gamecock wide receivers in 2020.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Top Remaining Players In the NFL DRAFT

Chaunte'l Powell

How Javon Kinlaw Fits In With San Francisco

Sports Illustrated's analyst break down how the 14th pick fits in with the 49ers sc

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock Kaela Davis Waived By Wings

Chaunte'l Powell

Inside NFL GMs' Stay-At-Home Virtual Draft War Room

Chaunte'l Powell

Dawn Staley Appears On Around the Rim Podcast

Chaunte'l Powell

11 NFL Vets Who Could Be Traded

Chaunte'l Powell