How Bryan Edwards Fits In With The Raiders

Edwards is one of three WRs selected by the Raiders in the NFL draft. Lynn Bowden Jr. out of Kentucky was selected right before Edwards at 80 and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III was taken in the first round.

The trio have very different skill sets within the position, giving quarterback Derek Carr some options on offense.

participate in the combine due to a broken foot, but his resume was impressive enough to compensate.

Edwards set school records for career receiving yards with 3,045 and receptions with 234. He also made a catch in all 48 games he appeared in which is also a school record. He ranks third in Gamecocks history with 22 career receiving touchdowns.

Edwards is heading west as is former teammate Javon Kinlaw, who was selected 14th by the San Francisco 49ers.