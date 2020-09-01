Game Times Announced For Several Gamecock Football Games

Several game times and television networks have been announced for South Carolina Football, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The Gamecocks will open the 2020 season under the Williams-Brice Stadium lights against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 26. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Carolina's first road trip of the season will come the following week when the Gamecocks travel to The Swamp in Gainesville to face the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 3. That contest is scheduled for a noon kick and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Gamecocks' second home game of the season will come on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the Auburn Tigers visit Columbia. That will be an afternoon game, starting at either noon, 3:30 pm or 4 pm ET and will be carried on either the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform.

South Carolina's third home game, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, against the Texas A & M Aggies, will be another night contest, kicking at 7:30 pm ET on either ESPN or the SEC Network.

Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

2020 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 26 vs Tennessee 7:30 pm SEC Network

Oct. 3 at Florida Noon ESPN

Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt TBA TBA

Oct. 17 vs Auburn Afternoon TBA

Oct. 24 at LSU TBA TBA

Oct. 31 OPEN

Nov. 7 vs Texas A & M 7:30 pm ESPN or SEC Network

Nov. 14 at Ole Miss TBA TBA

Nov. 21 vs Missouri TBA TBA

Nov. 28 vs Georgia TBA TBA

Dec. 5 at Kentucky TBA TBA