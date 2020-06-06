GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gamecocks Join Columbia Protest; Roger Goodell Admits He Made Mistakes

Chaunte'l Powell

Football teams across the nation joined in on protests Friday including the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Head coach Will Muschamp and his team gathered at the Governor’s Mansion and proceed to march to the State House with other protesters.

Muschamp as well as his team all wore masks and some held signs including quarterback Jay Urich.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski has been very vocal on social media following the death of George Floyd and he said the team voted and the decision to join the protest and fight against social injustice was unanimous. He also said the battle has been ongoing and it’s important for them to make their voices heard.

NFL players have been making their voices heard as well. Earlier this week a video was released featuring former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore and other prominent players in the league calling for justice and action for the NFL.

This led to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to respond. In his video, Goodell admits to mishandling the peaceful protests players displayed over the years which has led to many calling for Colin Kaepernick to receive a fair shot at rejoining an NFL team.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Issues Statement

Chaunte'l Powell

Tyasha Harris Talks About Making Dallas Wings Roster

Tyasha Harris was one of four draft picks selected by a team with 15 players on its roster already. She talks about what the process was like making the official roster.

Chaunte'l Powell

Keying In On A Recruiting Hotspot For South Carolina: Southside Atlanta

Brian Smith joins Gamecock Digest to discuss a talent hotspot that's pivotal in winning the SEC recruiting battle.

Brian Smith

What Will Muschamp Must Do To Win The SEC Recruiting Battle

Brian Smith joins Gamecock Digest and shares what he believes are two key facts that play into winning the college football recruiting battle.

Brian Smith

What To Make Of Clemson's Response To DJ Greenlee Story

The Clemson Tigers have found themselves in the midst of controversy this week as former players shared an incident from a practice in 2017.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

GC1

Laeticia Amihere Discusses How She And Other Gamecocks "Woman Up" For Social Justice

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has been very vocal as the nation continues to protests racial injustice. Her players have been taking note and are trying to follow her lead.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around The SEC: At Least Five Alabama Players Test Positive For COVID-

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Fans Can Watch One Of Their Own Tonight In CSB Invitational

Chaunte'l Powell

FSU's Marvin Wilson Says Team's On Strike After False Quote Reported

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Well Represented In SI Mock NBA Draft

Chaunte'l Powell