Two Gamecocks Make NFL Top 100

Chaunte'l Powell

The NFL Network released it's NFL Top 100 list on Twitter this week. 

Players voted and the list was released with the hashtag #NFLTop100 and Gamecock fans saw two of their own make their way to the top 50. 

Free agent Jadaveon Clowney was voted No.41, up almost 23 spots from 2019's rankings. In his first year with the Seahawks, Clowney recorded 21 solo tackles, 3 sacks 2 fumble recoveries and an interception.

Stephon Gilmore is the reigning league Defensive Player of the Year and as a result came in at No. 9. He finished the season with a career-high six interceptions, which tied for the league-high. Gilmore also led the league with 20 passes defended. He earned All-Pro honors and was named the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year and was the first Patriot to win the award

Former Gamecock Teammates Get Ready To Square Off Today

Chaunte'l Powell

What Official Scholarships Look Like At Every Power 5 School

Chaunte'l Powell

Washington Post Obtains Troubling Audio Recording From SEC Meeting

SEC officials have decided on how the season will look, but according to audio obtained by the Washington Post, there will be unavoidable consequences for playing.

Chaunte'l Powell

SI All-American Candidate Receives Official Offer From South Carolina

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce he's received a formal offer from South Carolina.

Chaunte'l Powell

Fantasy Football Rankings

Chaunte'l Powell

What The College Football Experience Will Look Like For Gamecock Fans In 2020

Fans know how the season will look like for those on the field, but here's what they should expect for themselves.

Chaunte'l Powell

University of South Carolina Releases 2020 Football Media Guide

There were a few items worth noting in this year's football media guide.

Chaunte'l Powell

PJ Dozier Talks Facing Chris Silva In NBA Bubble

Chaunte'l Powell

University of South Carolina Officials React To SEC Football Schedule Changes

South Carolina president Bob Caslan, athletic director Ray Tanner and head football coach Will Muschamp all responded to the latest SEC developments.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks A Finalist In 2022 QB's Commitment Decision

Chaunte'l Powell