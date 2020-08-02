Two Gamecocks Make NFL Top 100

The NFL Network released it's NFL Top 100 list on Twitter this week.

Players voted and the list was released with the hashtag #NFLTop100 and Gamecock fans saw two of their own make their way to the top 50.

Free agent Jadaveon Clowney was voted No.41, up almost 23 spots from 2019's rankings. In his first year with the Seahawks, Clowney recorded 21 solo tackles, 3 sacks 2 fumble recoveries and an interception.

Stephon Gilmore is the reigning league Defensive Player of the Year and as a result came in at No. 9. He finished the season with a career-high six interceptions, which tied for the league-high. Gilmore also led the league with 20 passes defended. He earned All-Pro honors and was named the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year and was the first Patriot to win the award