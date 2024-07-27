Gamecocks Unveil Fresh Look with Minor Jersey Tweaks for the New Season
The Gamecocks have introduced slight changes to their jerseys that might not be immediately noticeable but contribute to a refreshed and distinctive appearance for the upcoming season.
It’s almost that time of year again when 77,000 fans pack into Williams-Brice Stadium to watch the Gamecocks play under the Saturday night lights. Yes, football is just around the corner, and it’s officially 35 days until the Gamecocks face off against Old Dominion. This year, they’ll do so sporting a new look for the 2024 football season.
This past weekend, the Gamecocks held their team media days, where the creative team captured a slew of content from the players—photos, videos, and headshots for use in the stadium, on graphics, and by websites like ESPN. It’s common to see players filling your timeline with pictures from this event, but this year, something almost slipped by unnoticed due to its subtlety.
The Gamecocks have made a few tweaks to their uniforms by using a new template from Under Armour, a change that had been rumored earlier this offseason. The most noticeable updates include extended and enlarged side stripes on the jerseys, giving them a cleaner look. The numbers on the jerseys also appear slightly bigger and seem to reflect light more effectively—at least from the studio images compared to last year. Additionally, the stripes on the collar have been updated, now cut off at the top of the neckline, a nod to the old school uniforms from the 2010s, but with a modern twist.
Another detail is a new Under Armour logo. This logo has a sticker-like look on the garnet uniforms, featuring a white Under Armour logo atop what appears to be garnet plastic, giving it a bit of pop.
As for the helmets, it’s possible that the garnet on the facemasks is a slightly new shade, though this hasn’t been confirmed yet. It could be due to the studio lighting. The Gamecocks will sport a more modern look on Under Armour’s version of the 1980 uniforms, which Coach Shane Beamer kept around after they released the “Black Magic” uniforms just a year before he accepted the job.
The tweaks may be minor, but they contribute to a refreshed and distinctive look for the Gamecocks. It’s a new season with new beginnings, and the Gamecocks are ready to take the field in style.
