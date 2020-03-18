GamecockDigest
South Carolina Receives Commitment From 3-Star QB

Chaunte'l Powell

While the action on the football field may have been halted, recruits continue to make waves this offseason. South Carolina receive a commitment from three-star quarterback Colten Gauthier Wednesday raising the number of newly committed 2021 recruits to three. The Gamecocks have two special teams recruits rolling over from the 2020 class bring the 2021 scholarship total to five. 

Gauthier announced his commitment on his personal Twitter page where he thanked God, his friends and family, as well as USC head coach Will Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo for the opportunity.

The 6’3” 205 pound prospect hails from Dacula, Ga. and is described as a pro-style quarterback. He’s ranked No. 18 out of all the quarterbacks in the 2021 class and the No. 38 overall prospect coming out of the state of Georgia.

Gauthier threw for 2401 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions lasts season according to Maxpreps.

He received offers from the University of Miami, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan State and many more Power 5 schools.

Gauthier told Rivals.com he chose South Carolina because “when I’m there, it feels like home.”

He also cited his relationship with current quarterbacks Luke Doty and Ryan Hilinski, who was one of the first to congratulate him on social media.

The spring scrimmage originally scheduled for April 4th has been cancelled in light of the COVID-19 virus.

