Former Gamecock Signs With New York Giants

Former Gamecock linebacker T.J. Brunson is officially a New York Giant.

Jackson Thompson of Sports Illustrated's Giants Country reported that Brunson signed a four-year $3,376,952 deal with an estimated cap 2020 hit of $630,488.

Brunson was the final Gamecock to come off the board in this year’s draft as he was taken in 7th round at 238 by the New York Giants. The linebacker started in a total of 38 at USC and recorded 283 career tackles, including 164 unassisted tackles. Those numbers were good enough to tie him at 10th on the school’s all-time list.