How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Charlotte

South Carolina will look to get back on track against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday. The Gamecocks are coming off two disappointing losses to Arkansas and Georgia and will look to get back to the drawing board this weekend.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed several times that the team is returning to the drawing board this week, re-teaching some fundamental things that should bode well for them down the road.

Charlotte boasts an impressive squad with a high-flying offense and playmakers on the defensive side. Beamer noted that they scored more against Georgia State than South Carolina and North Carolina, illustrating how the Gamecocks can't afford to gloss over Charlotte.

How To Watch Charlotte @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, September 24th, 2022.

Saturday, September 24th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

South Carolina Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

