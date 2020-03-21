Gamecocks Extend Offer to Four-Star Cornerback

Will Muschamp and the rest of the South Carolina staff are staying busy during this stoppage in sports. This week has seen them get their class of 2022 offers out, most recently to Jeadyn Lukus.

The four-star cornerback out of Mauldin announced on his personal Twitter page Saturday that he received an offer.

Lukus has also received offers from LSU, Florida, Virginia Tech UNC and Duke.

Friday the Gamecocks extended an offer to Keaten Wade, four-star linebacker out of Tennessee.

The 6’4” 215 pound class of 2022 prospect announced the offer on his personal Twitter page as well.

Wade is an outside linebacker as well as a varsity basketball player.

Will Muschamp noted that he saw many of his 2019 prospects on the basketball court and it allowed him to see explosiveness and athleticism that translates well on the football field.

So far this offseason, Muschamp has secured commitments from three members of the 2021 class with quarterback Colton Gauthier being the latest.

Gauthier is a three-star pro-style quarterback according to 247Sports and already has a working relationship with current Gamecock quarterbacks Luke Doty and Ryan Hilinski.

Earlier this month Sam Reynold Jr. committed. The safety out of Alabaster, Ala. recorded 40 solo tackles and 68 total tackles this past season while causing and recovering a fumble. He helped lead Thompson High School to a 7A State championship. Thompson is two-sport athlete, exceling at track and field as well.

In February Blythewood running back Brandon Edwards committed to the Gamecocks as a walk-oin.

January saw Westlake cornerback Demarko Williams