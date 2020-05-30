GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

South Carolina Makes 2021 Recruit Javon Bullard's Top 7

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp continues to work the recruiting trail in his home state of Georgia.

Saturday afternoon Javon Bullard out of Milledgeville announced South Carolina had made his top seven.

Bullard, a 6-0, 183 pound three-star cornerback, is ranked as the No. 65 prospect overall in the state of Georgia and No. 61 out of all the cornerbacks in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He will be choosing between South Carolina, Georgia, Lousiville, NC State, Pitt, Tennessee and West Virginia. 

SOUTH CAROLINA’S STILL IN THE HUNT FOR:

-Four-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett announced this spring that South Carolina was amongst his Top 8. The Fairfield, Ala. prospect is deciding between the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, UAB, Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee.

-Tar’Varish Dawson announced South Carolina was amongst his Top 6. Dawson is a four-star athlete out of Lehigh Acres, Fl. And has narrowed it down to South Carolina, Auburn, UCF, Miami, Minnesota and Louisville.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

South Carolina Football Spotlight: The O-Line

Will Muschamp said in a radio interview earlier this month he believes the offensive line is one do the deepest he's seen during his tenure.

Chaunte'l Powell

Dawn Staley's 2nd "Little Birdie" Makes It Official

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Eases Grad Transfer Rules

Chaunte'l Powell

CFB Oversight Committee To Recommend Six-Week Preseason

Chaunte'l Powell

Dawn Staley, Univ. Of Minnesota, Stephen Jackson And More Speak Out Following Death Of George Floyd

As the brutal video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police circulated, it sent shockwaves across the nation as well as throughout the sports world.

Chaunte'l Powell

As NBA Eyes July Return Date Players Like PJ Dozier Are Ready To Go

The NBA and Board of Governors have agreed on an return date for the current season to resume.

Chaunte'l Powell

Onside Kick Alternative Rule Tabled By Owners

Chaunte'l Powell

Deebo Samuel's Youth Camp Canceled

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Deebo Samuel's youth camp has been canceled.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC/Big 12 Women's Basketball Challenge Games Announced

Chaunte'l Powell

Recruiting Dead Period Extended Through July 31st

Chaunte'l Powell