Will Muschamp continues to work the recruiting trail in his home state of Georgia.

Saturday afternoon Javon Bullard out of Milledgeville announced South Carolina had made his top seven.

Bullard, a 6-0, 183 pound three-star cornerback, is ranked as the No. 65 prospect overall in the state of Georgia and No. 61 out of all the cornerbacks in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He will be choosing between South Carolina, Georgia, Lousiville, NC State, Pitt, Tennessee and West Virginia.

SOUTH CAROLINA’S STILL IN THE HUNT FOR:

-Four-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett announced this spring that South Carolina was amongst his Top 8. The Fairfield, Ala. prospect is deciding between the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Georgia, UAB, Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee.

-Tar’Varish Dawson announced South Carolina was amongst his Top 6. Dawson is a four-star athlete out of Lehigh Acres, Fl. And has narrowed it down to South Carolina, Auburn, UCF, Miami, Minnesota and Louisville.