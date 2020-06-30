Gamecocks Make 4-Star RB's Top 10

The Gamecocks are still in the hunt for four-star running Jaylin White.

The 5-10.5, 185 pound 2021 prospect out of Dothan, Ala. announced on his personal Twitter page Tuesday afternoon that the Gamecocks are in his top 10 teams.

Al.com reported that White grew up an Alabama fan and compares his running style to former Bama back Josh Jacobs.

In 2019, White reportedly rushed for 633 yards and 8 touchdowns in the regular season. He is the ninth overall prospect in the state of Alabama.

He will be choosing between South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Texas A & M, Memphis, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Penn State.