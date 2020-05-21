South Carolina Included In Four-Star Recruit's Top 10

Will Muschamp continues to garner the attention of out-of-state prospects.

Thursday morning Jaydon Hood took to his personal Twitter account and announced the Gamecocks are in his top-10.

Hood is a 6-1, 212 pound inside linebacker out of Fort Lauderdale and is a four-star recruit from the class of 2021.

He’s one of the top linebackers of the class and will choose between South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Louisville USF, West Virginia, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Miami.

SOUTH CAROLINA IN THE HUNT

-Four-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett announced this spring that South Carolina was amongst his Top 8. The Fairfield, Ala. prospect is deciding between the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Georgia, UAB, Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee.

-Tar’Varish Dawson announced South Carolina was amongst his Top 6. Dawson is a four-star athlete out of Lehigh Acres, Fl. And has narrowed it down to South Carolina, Auburn, UCF, Miami, Minnesota and Louisville.

OFFERS MADE

-Santana Hopper, 6-2, 285 lb DT, Shelby, N.C.

-Tre Donaldson, 6-2, 185 lb S, Tallahassee, Fl.

-Xavier Simmons, 6-1, 210 lb, OLB, El Paso, Tx.

-Thomas Davis, 6-2.5, 223 lb OLB, Valdosta, Ga.  committed to Mississippi State.

-Dakota Twitty, 6-3.5, 195 lb WR, Mooresboro, N.C.

-Chris Lawson Jr.,

-Francois Nolton, 6-4, 213 lb, DE, Miami, Ff.

-Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 195 lb, ATH, Cedartown, Ga.

-Ty Anderson, 6-0, 205 lb, LB from Thomasville, Ga.

-Jaylen Sneed, 6-2, 200 lb, LB, Hilton Head.

-Caleb Etienne, the number one offensive tackle in JUCO, was made an offer this spring as well.