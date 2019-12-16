Gamecock Digest
Kinlaw named AP 1st Team All-American

Chaunte'l Powell

University of South Carolina announced that senior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been named to the first team All-America squad as selected by the Associated Press.

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 310-pound athlete hailing from Charleston, S.C., recorded 35 tackles and six sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC. He added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. The midseason All-American and was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in the upset win over Georgia.

Kinlaw, who will be representing the Gamecocks in the Reese's Senior Bowl in January, was previously named second-team All-America by USA TODAY, was a first-team All-SEC selection by the Southeastern Conference coaches, and was a second-team All-SEC selection by the AP. In addition, he was a second-team All-SEC selection and a third-team All-American, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kinlaw is also a projected first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Kinlaw becomes the 25th first-team All-American in South Carolina football history and the seventh in this decade, joining Alshon Jeffery (2010), Melvin Ingram (2011), Jadeveon Clowney (2012 and 2013), Kelcy Quarles (2013), A.J. Cann (2014) and Deebo Samuel (2018

Chaunte'l Powell

SI All-American offense named

Gamecock players take home awards at football banquet

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina held its annual football banquet and handed out a number of awards

Dawn Staley assess Gamecocks'execution against Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina played one of their more complete games of the season against Purdue and gear up for Duke.

Gamecocks take care of Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina picked up win number 10 on the year after beating Purdue 85-49 Sunday.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock DB lands at Georgia State. Jamyest Williams announced on his Instagram page that…

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina QB commit named Mr. Football.…

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Joe Burrow brings Heisman trophy to LSU for the first time in 60 years.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Former UGA QB finishes third in Heisman voting.

Gamecocks return to Colonial Life to take on Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

After a five-game road trip, South Carolina will host Purdue and Dawn Staley said it should be a good one.

No. 1 JUCO RB commits to South Carolina

Chaunte'l Powell

ZaQuandre White announced his commitment to South Carolina Thursday.