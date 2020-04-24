Javon Kinlaw Drafted by 49ers

Former Gamecock defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is heading west to start his professional career as the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the 14th pick in the NFL Draft.

Kinlaw ha to wait a little later than previously expected as many had him going as high as ninth to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kinlaw's tremendous athleticism and versatility as well as the pressure he brings in the interior were what set him apart coming into this year’s draft.

Kinlaw put scouts on notice after recording 35 tackles and 6 six during his senior year and being named an Associated Press All-American.

While his draft profile says Kinlaw needs to work on his technique as well as his overall consistency, he has the raw tools and skill saw to be considered by several scouts as the best pass rusher in this year's draft.