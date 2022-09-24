Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Charlotte

As the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Charlotte 49ers, we here at Gamecocks Digest will bring you live updates from the day's events.

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for a 7:30 PM local time kickoff against the Charlotte 49ers. The Gamecocks are a 23.5-point favorite, according to most major sports books.

How To Watch Charlotte @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

South Carolina Injury Report

  • RJ Roderick, S (Arm) IN - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) IN - Rucker will make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer provides a much-needed boost to this receiver room.
  • Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) IN - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.
  • Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) IN - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.
  • David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) OUT - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction. He will miss his fourth consecutive game this weekend.
  • Darius Rush, CB (Hamstring) OUT - Rush dealt with a hamstring issue against Georgia and ultimately left the contest. He will miss his first game against Charlotte.

