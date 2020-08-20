Freshman RB MarShawn Lloyd Out For Season

University of South Carolina freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd will miss the entire 2020 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Wednesday's practice, head coach Will Muschamp announced today.

"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," said Muschamp. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."

Lloyd, a 5-9, 210-pounder from Wilmington, Del., was a highly-regarded recruit who enrolled at South Carolina in January and went through the abbreviated spring drills after graduating from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md. Rivals considered him the fourth-best running back in the country and No. 33 overall. 247Sports tabbed him as the fifth-best running back in the country and No. 43 overall.

No date for surgery has been set.