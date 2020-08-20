SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseball
Search

Freshman RB MarShawn Lloyd Out For Season

University of South Carolina Athletics

University of South Carolina freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd will miss the entire 2020 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Wednesday's practice, head coach Will Muschamp announced today.

"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," said Muschamp. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."

Lloyd, a 5-9, 210-pounder from Wilmington, Del., was a highly-regarded recruit who enrolled at South Carolina in January and went through the abbreviated spring drills after graduating from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md. Rivals considered him the fourth-best running back in the country and No. 33 overall. 247Sports tabbed him as the fifth-best running back in the country and No. 43 overall.

No date for surgery has been set.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamecock Prospect To Make Decision Friday

https://twitter.com/Deecoldesstt5/status/1296214742755876864?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina Finds Out Week 1 Matchup

Chaunte'l Powell

by

Chaunte'l Powell

UNC Suspends All Athletics

https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1296193069541470210?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp Pleased With Offensive Progress So Far

Day two of fall camp saw progress on the offensive side of the ball according to South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Breaking Down The Best Games And Storylines Of The New SEC Schedule

https://twitter.com/MrCFB/status/1295537730546532353?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Ryan Hilinksi Says Gamecocks Are Battling Two Opponents This Season

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski has made it known he wants to play, but in order to do that he said he and his teammates have had to make the necessary adjustments and so far it's paying off.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Question Of The Day

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Announces Fan Health and Safety Guidelines

The Southeastern Conference has announced guidelines for its 14-member schools to establish expectations to manage the health and safety of fans in preparation for the 2020 football season

University of South Carolina Athletics

Around The SEC: Fall Camp Storylines

The SEC announced the full season schedule for each team Monday and as fall camp kicks off this week, here's a look at reactions from teams around the storylines from around the conference.

SI Staff Report

Carolina Connection: The Narratives Surrounding College Football's Return

Gamecock Digest's Chaunte'l Powell and All Tarheels Quierra Luck discus a few of the narratives surrounding college athletes as the world pushes for the return of football.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

GNBUZZ