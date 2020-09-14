SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

MarShawn Lloyd's In Good Spirits After Successful Surgery

Chaunte'l Powell

Freshman sensation MarShawn Lloyd is doing well on his road to recovery after suffering a season-ending tear to his ACL.

Sunday, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said he’s been off the operating table and in good spirits.

“[He’s doing] great. He's very mentally tough young man but he's always positive…he had his surgery last Wednesday,” Muschamp said. “But everything went extremely well. Dr. Jeff Guy did the surgery and very pleased with the surgery and MarShawn's been in the training room getting treatment and looks great and is very positive.”

Lloyd suffered the non-contact injury at one of South Carolina’s first practices.

He was running down the field, he made a cut and looked like he hyperextended his leg a little bit,” Muschamp said earlier last month. “He came down, jumped up. Genetically, he’s different from most human beings. He jumped up and down a couple times and was fine, didn’t think anything of it. He jogged off the field. We needed to do an MRI and Clint Haggard had came to me and said he had torn his ACL and that’s it, there’s no other issues in the knee. So from that standpoint, we’re fortunate.”

The Gamecocks continue to prepare for the Sept. 26 season opener against Tennessee. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Gamecocks Have Fared So Far During NFL Week 1

From the rookies to the vets, former South Carolina Gamecocks made their presence felt during the first week of the NFL season.

Chaunte'l Powell

A'ja Wilson Named WNBA Player of the Week

https://twitter.com/LVAces/status/1305547607469633536?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Which Gamecocks Will Be In This Year's WNBA Playoffs

It was a dramatic conclusion to the WNBA regular season with a number of Gamecocks making a final push for the postseason.

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp Gives Assessment Of South Carolina's Final Fall Scrimmage

The Gamecocks had their final scrimmage of fall camp this weekend and it left head coach Will Muschamp with mixed feelings.

Chaunte'l Powell

Mike Bobo Outlines What He Wants Gamecocks' Offensive Identity To Be

Fans are still waiting to see what the South Carolina offense will look like under offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, but Bobo has said what he wants to see on the field is starting to take shape.

Chaunte'l Powell

Highlights From The Return Of College Football

It was an eventful week as college football returned. Here's a look at some top storylines from around the country.

Chaunte'l Powell

Florida Gators' Stadium Catches On Fire

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1304865287628488705?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Crazy Play With Insane Ending From Friday Night Football

https://twitter.com/MaxPreps/status/1304638585660821505?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Photos From Gunner Stockton's Friday Night Showdown

https://twitter.com/BrooksAustinSI/status/1304826554791403527?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

PJ Dozier's Nuggets Avoid Elimination

https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1304594303780450305?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell