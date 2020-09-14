MarShawn Lloyd's In Good Spirits After Successful Surgery

Freshman sensation MarShawn Lloyd is doing well on his road to recovery after suffering a season-ending tear to his ACL.

Sunday, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said he’s been off the operating table and in good spirits.

“[He’s doing] great. He's very mentally tough young man but he's always positive…he had his surgery last Wednesday,” Muschamp said. “But everything went extremely well. Dr. Jeff Guy did the surgery and very pleased with the surgery and MarShawn's been in the training room getting treatment and looks great and is very positive.”

Lloyd suffered the non-contact injury at one of South Carolina’s first practices.

He was running down the field, he made a cut and looked like he hyperextended his leg a little bit,” Muschamp said earlier last month. “He came down, jumped up. Genetically, he’s different from most human beings. He jumped up and down a couple times and was fine, didn’t think anything of it. He jogged off the field. We needed to do an MRI and Clint Haggard had came to me and said he had torn his ACL and that’s it, there’s no other issues in the knee. So from that standpoint, we’re fortunate.”

The Gamecocks continue to prepare for the Sept. 26 season opener against Tennessee.