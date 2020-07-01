GamecockDigest
Fall Football Is In Jeopardy For Fans According to Governor Henry McMaster

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke to the media Wednesday evening and said football could be canceled for fans if the current trend in COVID-19 cases continues. 

"If these numbers continue to rise, if we continue to see this kind of danger going across our state, I will have no choice, we will have no choice but to keep these restrictions on crowds and gatherings," he said during the press conference.

After being one of the more contained states during the spring, South Carolina is now at over 37,809 confirmed cases with 1,497 new ones on Wednesday alone. 

Clemson's football team saw 23 players initially test positive for the virus while the University of South Carolina's football program opted not to release results. 

SEC Media Days, which were scheduled to start July 13, have already been postponed. 

College football players have been allowed to hit the field for strength and conditioning  the NCAA has cleared teams to begin practice this month.

The model for schools whose first game is Sept. 5 allows teams to have up to eight hours for weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23.

From July 24, through Aug. 6, schools will be allowed to participate in up to 20 hours of athletically related activities per week. This includes weight training and conditioning, walk-throughs that include a football and team meetings.

