Muschamp discusses South Carolina signees

National Signing Day was a mixed bag for the South Carolina Gamecocks. They were able to flip a prospect at the last minute, saw another pick them over a conference rival, but also so the top recruit go another day without sending his letter of intent in.

Still, head coach Will Muschamp took to the podium and discussed those that did join the team officially Wednesday, starting with running back ZaQuandre White.

White was a former Florida State linebacker and played this past season at Iowa Western Community College where he ended as the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back. White committed back in December.

Ger-Cari Caldwell narrowed his choice down to South Carolina and Tennessee and Wednesday morning the 6’3” 190 pound three-star wide receiver put on a Gamecock beanie and told his classmates at Northwestern High up in Rock Hill that he will be attending the University of South Carolina.

One of the biggest surprises of the day was defensive end Gilber Edmond out of Westwood High in Florida. The 6’4” 215 pound three-star prospect out of Fort Pierce, Fl. was previously a USF commit and flipped at the last minute.

Defensive lineman Alex Huntley out of Hammond sent his letter after a ceremony with his friends.