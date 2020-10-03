SI.com
GamecockDigest
Will Muschamp Explains Pace Of Final Drive Against Florida

Chaunte'l Powell

With 8:11 left in the game, the South Carolina Gamecocks got the ball on their own 22 yard line trailing the No. 5 Florida Gators 38-24. That score would stand as the Gamecocks fall to 0-2 on the year. 

South Carolina had some momentum heading into the drive and the offense had been moving pretty well throughout the game. Head coach Will Muschamp likes his team's odds in one-possession games and for a while it looked like an upset was brewing. 

But the Gamecocks moved at a pace that looked more like they were up two scores and trying to finish the game as they ran 18 plays in 7:31. The 74-yard drive ended with Collin Hill throwing the pass behind a wide open Shi Smith in the end zone on 4th and goal for an incomplete pass and a disappointing end to the game. 

Afterwards Muschamp explained the tempo of the final drive and said they were taking what the defense was giving them. 

