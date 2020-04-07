Will Muschamp Says "We have to prepare as if we’re playing this fall"

The corona virus outbreak has caused professional and collegiate sports to be discontinued with no word of when they’ll be able to return.

For South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, he said Monday morning on a conference call that his team and coaching staff preparing as best they can for a regular start date this fall.

“As a staff and as a team right now we have to prepare as if we’re playing this fall,” he said. “Until someone tells us otherwise, that’s our plan.”

With everyone ordered to stay home until May 31st, that will give teams a limited amount of time to prepare, but Muschamp said he believes it will be enough to get the season going.

“Until somebody tells me differently we’re playing in the fall and I think it takes at least eight weeks minimal to get ready,” he said. “A month to get in shape and then a month of practice in order to prepare the right way and keep the student-athletes healthy.”

The SEC has prohibited in-person activities, so the Gamecocks have been utilizing the four hours of conference calls the conference allowed. Muschamp said they’ve gone through their first spring install, breaking it up into four 30 mins sessions.

He added that they will now move on to installs 2-5 which will take them to May 1st.

Muschamp said downloading apps like Learn to Win Sports and Zoom have helped ease the process.

Muschamp said he empathizes with everyone as they try to manage unprecedented circumstances.

“I want to first send my thoughts and prayers to all those people directly affected by this pandemic,” he said. “None of us have experienced anything like this. It’s a number of people affected here in Columbia, our state, our country and really across the world, it’s just staggering.”

“I really want to thank healthcare professionals, the doctors, the nurses, the first responders who are on the frontline working. They’re in the line of fire and we appreciate what they’re doing to prevent the spread of this and providing exceptional patient care putting themselves in harm’s way.

He encouraged fans to stay safe by observing protocol.

“In the meantime we’ve got to practice what our government is asking us to do and that’s stay home, practice social distancing, wash our hands and keep our families safe.”