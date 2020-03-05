GamecockDigest
Will Muschamp talks adjusting to the new normal after NCAA rules changes

Chaunte'l Powell

The NCAA has made a number of changes to the rules over the years in an effort to promote player safety.

Many of these rules, such as those regarding targeting, were made with protecting offensive players in mind, putting defensive coordinators and coaches in a bit of a bind.

 South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp shared his thoughts on those changes and how he approaches the game from a defensive standpoint. 

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson also shared his thoughts on how the run pass option, or RPO, had changed the game. 

"You're the safety ten years ago, you saw the guard and I was able to see run or pass based on uncovered linemen" he said. "So if he past that it I know it was a pass I was covering the middle of the field. If he was coming off the line scrimmage I was getting in the run game. Well now you can't teach your safety to do that because every run looks like a pass and every pass looks like a run. It's crazy how the game's changed and that ain't changing any time soon."

He said ultimately, this is how they game will be played from here on out and it's up players and coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball to adapt. 

"We got to understand that in zone defense, that's gonna pull those MIKE and WIL linebackers out in the middle of the field and we've got to squeeze the slants with the flat players. Normally you never had to do that, but I know that's not changing and we have to adapt to that and we have to adapt to the targeting rules. We've got to adapt to all of that" 

