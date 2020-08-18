SI.com
Will Muschamp Calls Accusations Against Mike Bobo "Absurd"

Chaunte'l Powell

Recently hired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had allegations levied against him by his former school Colorado State and Monday afternoon South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp responded to said allegations. 

According to an article published by the Coloradoan, an "recurring instances of racial insensitivity and abusive behavior within the department" that more than 20 former and current CSU football players and athletic department staff members witnessed. 

Ahead of the Gamecocks' first practice of fall camp, Muschamp held a press conference during which he was asked about the claims against Bobo and refuted them.  

“As far as the Mike Bobo situation, those claims are completely absurd,” he said. “I’ve known Mike since 1993, he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. That’s really all I’ll comment at this time. I look forward to commenting further, but I don’t want to give the article any more credibility because it doesn’t deserve any.” 

Earlier this month CSU stopped football practice and launched an investigation into how the athletic department was handling COVID-19 protocol and news of the culture broke. 

Sources that spoke to the Coloradoan described the culture as "toxic" and noted it has spanned from Bobo's tenure as head coach and spilled into now coach Steve Addazio's 

The abuse was noted by more than just black players, according to the Coloradoan. Bobo recruit Brandon Summer, a white backup punter who played 2015 to 2018 reportedly expressed concern to athletic director Joe Parker in  90-minute face-to-face exit interview 

"Under Bobo and (former defensive coordinator) John Jancek, it was like an angry-white-man society and they come into college football to take it out on the players,'' The article quoted Summer as saying. "They were racially insensitive, but players were concerned about their scholarships and playing time, so many didn't say anything, and that's not right.''

The Post Courier reported South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner responded to the allegations, saying “we are aware of the allegations made against Mike Bobo while he was the head coach at Colorado State University,” the statement read. “While there have been no such complaints made against coach Bobo during his time at South Carolina, we are in the process of doing our due diligence and have already been in contact with the administration at Colorado State and with coach Bobo to gain more information and to determine the facts.”

