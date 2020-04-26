GamecockDigest
NFL Draft Recap: Where All The Gamecocks Ended Up

Chaunte'l Powell

Javon Kinlaw – Kinlaw was the first Gamecock to come off the board, being taken in the 1st round at number 14 by the San Francisco 49ers. 

Kinlaw had to wait a little later than previously expected as many had him going as high as ninth to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still, Kinlaw's tremendous athleticism and versatility as well as the pressure he brings in the interior were what set him apart coming into this year’s draft.

Kinlaw put scouts on notice after recording 35 tackles and 6 six during his senior year and being named an Associated Press All-American.  

RAIDERS GO ALL IN ON WIDE RECEIVER POSITION

Bryan Edawards – The Raiders had back-to-back picks in the 3rd round and to wide receivers both times with Edwards being selected 81st.

Edwards was unable to participate in the combine due to a broken foot, but his resume was impressive enough to compensate. 

He set school records for career receiving yards with 3,045 and receptions with 234. He also made a catch in all 48 games he appeared in which is also a school record. He ranks third in Gamecocks history with 22 career receiving touchdowns. 

D.J. Wonnum – The Minnesota Vikings used one of their 11 picks on Wonnum in the 4th round at 117. Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Vikings said Wonnum hould be the replacement for Stephen Weatherly and “could play some outside linebacker if the Vikings use any 3-4 fronts with Dom Capers on the staff.”

T.J. Brunson – Brunson was the final Gamecock to come off the board in this year’s draft as he was taken in 7th round at 238 by the New York Giants. The linebacker started in a total of 38 at USC and recorded 283 career tackles, including 164 unassisted tackles. Those numbers were good enough to tie him at 10th on the school’s all-time list.

SIGNED

South Carolina saw five more players get signed as undrafted free agents by the end of the night. 

Rico Dowdle –RB Dallas Cowboys

Tavien Feaster –RB Jacksonville Jaguars

Donnell Stanley –OL Miami Dolphins

Kobe Smith –DT Tennessee Titans

Kyle Markway –TE New York Jets

