How Gamecocks Have Fared So Far During NFL Week 1

As the NFL's opening week kicked off, Gamecock fans were able to see a few of their own make their presence felt early.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots picked up where he left of with four solo tackles and an interception in the 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram III of the L.A. Chargers helped contain Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Ingram finished with two solo tackles and an interception in the Chargers 16-13 win.

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel until at least week four. The 49ers still saw Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Javon Kinlaw make his debut and record his first tackle in the 24-20 loss to Arizona.

In another debut, Las Vegas Raiders rookie Bryan Edwards recorded his first catch of his career. He finished with one reception for nine yards in the Raiders' 34-30 win over the Carolina Panthers. Punter Joe Charlton saw time in that same contest for Carolina. He recorded two punts for 120 yards.

Tight end Hayden Hurst made three catches for 38 yards for the Atlanta Falcons as they fell to the Seattle Seahawks 38-25.

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop hit one of his two field goals from 38 yards out. He was 2-for-2 on the day in extra points in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints.