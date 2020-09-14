SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

How Gamecocks Have Fared So Far During NFL Week 1

Chaunte'l Powell

As the NFL's opening week kicked off, Gamecock fans were able to see a few of their own make their presence felt early. 

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots picked up where he left of with four solo tackles and an interception in the 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins. 

Defensive end Melvin Ingram III of the L.A. Chargers helped contain Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Ingram finished with two solo tackles and an interception in the Chargers 16-13 win. 

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel until at least week four. The 49ers still saw Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Javon Kinlaw make his debut and record his first tackle in the 24-20 loss to Arizona. 

In another debut, Las Vegas Raiders rookie Bryan Edwards recorded his first catch of his career. He finished with one reception for nine yards in the Raiders' 34-30 win over the Carolina Panthers. Punter Joe Charlton saw time in that same contest for Carolina. He recorded two punts for 120 yards. 

Tight end Hayden Hurst made three catches for 38 yards for the Atlanta Falcons as they fell to the Seattle Seahawks 38-25. 

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop hit one of his two field goals from 38 yards out. He was 2-for-2 on the day in extra points in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MarShawn Lloyd's In Good Spirits After Successful Surgery

Freshman sensation MarShawn Lloyd is doing well on his road to recovery after suffering a season-ending tear to his ACL.

Chaunte'l Powell

A'ja Wilson Named WNBA Player of the Week

https://twitter.com/LVAces/status/1305547607469633536?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Which Gamecocks Will Be In This Year's WNBA Playoffs

It was a dramatic conclusion to the WNBA regular season with a number of Gamecocks making a final push for the postseason.

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp Gives Assessment Of South Carolina's Final Fall Scrimmage

The Gamecocks had their final scrimmage of fall camp this weekend and it left head coach Will Muschamp with mixed feelings.

Chaunte'l Powell

Mike Bobo Outlines What He Wants Gamecocks' Offensive Identity To Be

Fans are still waiting to see what the South Carolina offense will look like under offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, but Bobo has said what he wants to see on the field is starting to take shape.

Chaunte'l Powell

Highlights From The Return Of College Football

It was an eventful week as college football returned. Here's a look at some top storylines from around the country.

Chaunte'l Powell

Florida Gators' Stadium Catches On Fire

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1304865287628488705?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Crazy Play With Insane Ending From Friday Night Football

https://twitter.com/MaxPreps/status/1304638585660821505?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Photos From Gunner Stockton's Friday Night Showdown

https://twitter.com/BrooksAustinSI/status/1304826554791403527?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

PJ Dozier's Nuggets Avoid Elimination

https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1304594303780450305?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell