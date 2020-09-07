32 Former Gamecocks Make NFL Rosters

The South Carolina Gamecocks saw five players make teams as undrafted NFL free agents this past spring and after a weekend of final cut three of them have official homes. The Gamecocks saw a total of 32 former players make rosters this weekend.

Running back Rico Dowdle made the final roster for the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive tackle Kobe Smith is now a Tennessee Titan and gets to play with former Gamecock and recent signee Jadeveon Clowney.

Tight end Kyle Markway was waived by the New York Jets, but picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Tavien Feaster and offensive lineman Donnell Stanley still wait to be signed.

Sunday evening South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp commented on this year's rookies finding NFL homes.

“I think it was a very difficult time for those guys from the standpoint of they never had a Pro Day,” he said.

Muschamp went on to say he’s been communicating via text with a number of different Gamecocks now in the pros, both young and old, and said overall he’s proud of what they’ve all been able to accomplish.

Here’s a look at the Gamecocks to watch in the NFL this season as the season gets ready to kick off in a week.