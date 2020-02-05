GamecockDigest
National Signing Day ends with no LOI from South Carolina commit Jordan Burch

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina recruiting drama continues as five-star defense tackle Jordan Burch still hasn't turned in his letter of intent. 

During his recap press conference the evening of National Signing Day, USC head coach Will Muschamp said they Gamecocks signed four athletes on the day. He then went on to discuss the upside of running back ZaQuandre White, wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell, defensive lineman Alex Huntley and defensive end Gilber Ednond. 

He made no mention of Jordan Burch, who said he wasn't signing during early signing period as an act of solidarity so he could sign with friends. 

He did visit his second choice school LSU in late January. 

When asked if he was concerned about those that hadn't turned in their letters today, Muschamp said "no." 

He was unable to give an explanation as to why the letter had not been turned in. 

Burch was at Hammond's signing day ceremony with a South Carolina hat and signed a paper. He declined questions after the ceremony. That afternoon Burch took to his Twitter account and retweeted a Fox Sports page saying he signed. 

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the South Carolina football account had yet to tweet about Burch. 

