Pair of Heartbreaking Gamecock Losses Listed as Best CFB Games of the 2025 Season

A pair of heartbreaking South Carolina losses has been listed inside ESPN's 100-best games of the 2025 college football season.

The college football season has officially concluded, as the time for preparation for a new year begins for teams all across the country. But while the time for teams to prepare for the next season is now, a period of reflection has begun for college football fans.

This year, the sport treated fans to some incredibly exciting finishes and some major moments that will live on in college football history for many years to come. Unfortunately for some teams, it also provided some games that fans would love nothing more than to forget.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are among the many fanbases who experienced some painful losses this year. Two of which were listed inside ESPN's top-100 best games of the 2025 college football season.

According to the list, the Gamecocks' heartbreaking loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide and their devastating defeat to the Texas A&M Aggies both made the list, with each contest ranking inside the top 50.

Pair of Devastating Losses Land Inside Top-50 Best College Football Games of 2025

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer looks up during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

South Carolina's loss to the Crimson Tide came in late October, as the then fourth-ranked Crimson Tide traveled to Williams-Brice in hopes of avoiding a costly upset. After a back-and-forth affair, the Gamecocks found themselves leading by eight points with just three minutes remaining in the game.

Alabama would then score a staggering 15 points in these closing moments to escape with a 29-22 victory. The loss stunned Gamecock fans and college football fanatics, but was praised as one of the most exciting games of the week and landed as the 31st-best game of the 2025 season.

The next Gamecock heartbreak came in November, as South Carolina once again found itself with an opportunity to upset a top-5 team in the country. After a fantastic first half, the Gamecocks found themselves witha 30-3 lead at halftime.

However, 30 points would be the team's final tally, as the Aggies came roaring back in the second half to complete the historic comeback and earn a 31-30 victory. The contest was named the 11th-best game of the college football season according to ESPN.

While the Gamecocks suffered some devastating losses in 2025, the silver lining of these results is that the team showed a handful of times that it can compete with some of the nation's best programs. The team will look for a way to finish those games in 2026.