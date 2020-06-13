GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

South Carolina Awaiting JUCO DE's Decision

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks are still in the hunt for junior college talent and in less than one week they find out if Shemar Pearl will be the next commit.

The 6-5, 235 pound weakside defensive end from Plano, Tx has narrowed his decision down to South Carolina, Missouri and Texas Tech and on June 18th will make his announcement.

Pearl, originally committed to Mizzou out of high school and then decommitted, but was re-offered by the Tigers. This past season he logged 22 tackles and two sacks in 11 games played for Garden City Community College.

Should the Gamecocks secure Pearl, they will have and experience on the defensive line, which is very necessary after Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith and DJ Wonnum all went pro.

Pearl would give South Carolina some more depth on the line. Earlier this year after spring practice, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said he had high expectations for Zacch Pickens and Rick Sandidge.

He's also excited to have Keir Thomas back after medically redshirting Las season follow an infection to his surgically repaired ankle.

Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare is another name on that line that should see minutes and hopefully consistant production after showing flashes last year.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamecocks Cap Off Successful Spring With Academic Achievement

South Carolina student-athletes saw a number of players go pro in addition to help setting a school record for highest GPA.

Chaunte'l Powell

Six Houston Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19

Chaunte'l Powell

See Who Rookie Pitcher Carmen Mlodzinkski Doesn't Want To Face

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock Bryan Edwards Helps Make The Raiders A Must See Team

Chaunte'l Powell

Around The SEC: What The Return Of Football Looked Like For The Conference

SEC schools saw their football teams hit the field this week. Here's how the returns went for schools throughout the conference.

Chaunte'l Powell

NCAA Oversight Committee Working To Start Football Practice In Mid-July

Many schools hit the field for workouts this past week, but could more COVID-19 outbreaks put a damper in July practice plans?

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball's Mlodzinski Picked by Pirates on the First Day of the MLB Draft

Mlodzinkski is the Gamecocks' first first-round pick since 2017.

University of South Carolina Athletics

MLB Commissioner Feels Confident In League's Ability To Resume Play

Chaunte'l Powell

NBA Close To Agreement About Players Who Want To Stay At Home

Chaunte'l Powell

Nascar Prohibits Confederate Flags From Events

Chaunte'l Powell