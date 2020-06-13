South Carolina Awaiting JUCO DE's Decision

The South Carolina Gamecocks are still in the hunt for junior college talent and in less than one week they find out if Shemar Pearl will be the next commit.

The 6-5, 235 pound weakside defensive end from Plano, Tx has narrowed his decision down to South Carolina, Missouri and Texas Tech and on June 18th will make his announcement.

Pearl, originally committed to Mizzou out of high school and then decommitted, but was re-offered by the Tigers. This past season he logged 22 tackles and two sacks in 11 games played for Garden City Community College.

Should the Gamecocks secure Pearl, they will have and experience on the defensive line, which is very necessary after Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith and DJ Wonnum all went pro.

Pearl would give South Carolina some more depth on the line. Earlier this year after spring practice, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said he had high expectations for Zacch Pickens and Rick Sandidge.

He's also excited to have Keir Thomas back after medically redshirting Las season follow an infection to his surgically repaired ankle.

Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare is another name on that line that should see minutes and hopefully consistant production after showing flashes last year.