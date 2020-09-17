Five Gamecocks Named to Coaches' Preseason All-SEC Teams

Five University of South Carolina players dot the 2020 Coaches' Preseason All-SEC teams, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Thursday.

The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson, Israel Mukuamu and Aaron Sterling on the second team unit, and Jaycee Horn and Ernest Jones on the third-team squad.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts. A returning starter at left tackle, Hutcherson, who is on the preseason Outland Trophy Watch List, is slated to be the Gamecocks' starter at left guard, a position he has played extensively in his career.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive back from Bossier City, La., was an AP second-team All-SEC selection a year ago. He led the team with four interceptions, including three in the upset win over third-ranked Georgia. A starter in 14-consecutive games, Mukuamu was named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch lists.

Sterling, a 6-1, 245-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, is coming off his best season as a Gamecock. He registered 40 tackles in 2019, including a team-high 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks, tying for 10th in the SEC. Over the last three seasons he has appeared in 33 games, making 15 starts, with 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga., has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. He was a member of the 2018 SEC All-Freshman team and was considered the team's Most Productive Player on defense as a true freshman.

Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., is the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense. He posted a team-high 97 tackles a season ago, 20 more than any other player on the squad, while ranking fourth in the SEC with 8.1 tackles per game from his MIKE linebacker position.

The Gamecocks will open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26, when they host the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Bobby Brown, Texas A & M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Derek Stingley, LSU

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A & M

OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Austin Deculus, LSU*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

Ed Ingram, LSU*

C Trey Hill, Georgia

WR George Pickens, Georgia

Terrace Marshall, LSU

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A & M

RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A & M

AP Derek Stingley, LSU

DEFENSE

DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Malik Herring, Georgia

Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Demani Richardson, Texas A & M

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

Marco Wilson, Florida*

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL Carson Green, Texas A & M

Kenyon Green, Texas A & M

Evan Neal, Alabama

Dan Moore, Texas A & M

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR Seth Williams, Auburn

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Bo Nix, Auburn

RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Kadarius Toney, Florida*

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL Zachary Carter, Florida

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Glen Logan, LSU

LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Nolan Smith, Georgia*

Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS Christian Tutt, Auburn