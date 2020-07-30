BREAKING: SEC Presidents Adopt Plan For 10-Game Conference-Only 2020 Football Schedule

SEC presidents have followed up the rest of the Power 5 conferences and officially adopted the 10-game, conference-only schedule.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported the provisions have been agreed upon and the league approved kickoff date is Sept. 26, three weeks later than previously planned.

As of right now, the conference championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19.

This differs from the ACC's 11-game model which allows for one non-conference game and gave hope that the annual Clemson Carolina game would be played.