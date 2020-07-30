GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

BREAKING: SEC Presidents Adopt Plan For 10-Game Conference-Only 2020 Football Schedule

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC presidents have followed up the rest of the Power 5 conferences and officially adopted the 10-game, conference-only schedule.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported the provisions have been agreed upon and the league approved kickoff date is Sept. 26, three weeks later than previously planned. 

As of right now, the conference championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19. 

This differs from the ACC's 11-game model which allows for one non-conference game and gave hope that the annual Clemson Carolina game would be played. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamecock Question Of The Day

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks A Finalist In 2022 QB's Commitment Decision

Chaunte'l Powell

ZaQuandre White Academically Cleared And Reportedly Set To Practice This Week

JUCO running back ZaQuandre White has reportedly been cleared academically and will report to practice this week.

Chaunte'l Powell

ACC Releases 2020 Football Schedule Model; SEC Close To Following Suit

The ACC released its 2020 football schedule model and it could salvage a classic state rivalry.

Chaunte'l Powell

Preparing For The Season: The Offensive Line

As the South Carolina Gamecocks implement Mike Bobo’s balanced offense, it’s all of course contingent on how well the offensive line holds their own.

Chaunte'l Powell

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Makes Professional Debut

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock Signs With New York Giants

New York Giants draft pick T.J. Brunson signed his first pro contract this week.

Chaunte'l Powell

PFN Releases 2-Round Mock 2021 Draft; Gamecock CB Projected To Go 52nd

Pro Football Network released a mock draft for 2021 and predicted a member of the Gamecock secondary to be taken in the first round.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Publishers Note Potential Breakout Players

Sports Illustrated's SEC publishers listed players they feel could have breakout seasons this year.

SI Staff Report

Could Jamal Adams Trade Affect Jadeveon Clowney's Decision?

The big news out of the NFL this weekend was the trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. Could this blockbuster trade have any impact on free agent Jadeveon Clowney?

Chaunte'l Powell