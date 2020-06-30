2020 SEC Media Days Reportedly Postponed

South Carolina football fans will have to way a little while longer to for the official preview of the season as SEC Media Days has reportedly been postponed.

AL.com reported that the original July 13-16 date has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Much like professional drafts that have already taken place this year, the media days are going to be virtual according to a press release issued earlier this month.

“"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the releae. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

Around the SEC Alabama saw almost half a dozen players test positive, Florida had 11 and most notably LSU saw 30 players have to quarantine.

Will Muschamp said he will not disclose if any of the Gamecocks football team has tested positive, but he has said there is a protocol in place much like other schools.