SEC Opt-Out Update

While the SEC football schedules are set and times are being released, there's still an air of uncertainty as players continue to opt out in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The South Carolina Gamecocks saw ride receivers Randrecous Davis and OrTre Smith opt out this week, while Jordan Rhodes opted back in.

As far as the Gamecock opponents go, there were some big names to opt out this week.

-The defending champion LSU Tigers saw receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin make the announcement, bringing LSU's count to five with possibly more on the way.

-The Georgia Bulldogs received a blow this week as well when quarterback Jamie Newman announced he was opting out. News from the Wake Forest transfer came as somewhat of a shock to Bulldog fans.

-The Florida Gators saw players threaten to opt out, but none have reportedly gone through with it as of this week.

-No Alabama players have opted out as of this week.

-South Carolina's first opponent of the season is the Tennessee Volunteers and while head coach Jeremy Pruitt has said he will support any player who makes that decision, no one has reportedly done so.

-Texas A & M, another Gamecock opponent this season, saw cornerback Elijah Blades and safety Derrick Tucker opt out this week.

-Auburn is yet another ranked opponent South Carolina will see this season and linebacker Chandler Wooten and cornerback Traivon Leonard opted out early on.