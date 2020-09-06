SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseball
Search

SEC Opt-Out Update

Chaunte'l Powell

While the SEC football schedules are set and times are being released, there's still an air of uncertainty as players continue to opt out in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The South Carolina Gamecocks saw ride receivers Randrecous Davis and OrTre Smith opt out this week, while Jordan Rhodes opted back in. 

As far as the Gamecock opponents go, there were some big names to opt out this week. 

-The defending champion LSU Tigers saw receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin make the announcement, bringing LSU's count to five with possibly more on the way. 

-The Georgia Bulldogs received a blow this week as well when quarterback Jamie Newman announced he was opting out. News from the Wake Forest transfer came as somewhat of a shock to Bulldog fans. 

-The Florida Gators saw players threaten to opt out, but none have reportedly gone through with it as of this week. 

-No Alabama players have opted out as of this week. 

-South Carolina's first opponent of the season is the Tennessee Volunteers and while head coach Jeremy Pruitt has said he will support any player who makes that decision, no one has reportedly done so. 

-Texas A&M, another Gamecock opponent this season, saw cornerback Elijah Blades and safety Derrick Tucker opt out this week. 

-Auburn is yet another ranked opponent South Carolina will see this season and linebacker Chandler Wooten and cornerback Traivon Leonard opted out early on. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trevor Lawrence Posts Statement On Behalf Of College Football Players

https://twitter.com/Trevorlawrencee/status/1302714890138853378?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Jadeveon Clowney Agrees To One-Year Deal With Tennessee Titans

The wait is over as Clowney agreed to a one-year deal with the conference runner-ups.

Chaunte'l Powell

Jadeveon Clowney Has A New Home

https://twitter.com/diannaESPN/status/1302400247843508225?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Schmidt Records Strikeout In Debut With The Yankees

University of South Carolina alum Clarke Schmidt was called up and played in his first game with the New York Yankees Friday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Ticket Information Announced For Gamecock Soccer

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department announced ticketing information for the 2020 soccer season with a majority of tickets being allocated to student-athlete and coach family members

University of South Carolina Athletics

Iron Will Sharpen Iron In Gamecocks' Second Scrimmage

As the Gamecocks' hit the field for scrimmage number two, the offense and defense will have to push each other in order to create the depth South Carolina needs for this upcoming season.

Chaunte'l Powell

Clowney Sweepstakes Reportedly Down To Two Teams

https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1302326991866286086?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Donald Trump Announces Lou Holtz To Receive Medal Of Freedom

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1302000176614248449?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Three Things The Gamecocks Want To Fix During Scrimmage Two

As the Gamecocks continue to gear up for the Sept. 26 opener against Tennessee, here are three immediate things the Gamecocks are looking to clean up based on last week’s scrimmage.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Announce Football Mini-Plans and Seat Selection Details

The five football games scheduled for Williams-Brice Stadium this fall with limited seating capacity will be split into two mini-packs available exclusively to season ticket purchasers.

University of South Carolina Athletics