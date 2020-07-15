GamecockDigest
SI All-American Watch List: 11 Gamecock Commits And 19 Key Targets Named

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp has proven he can keep  elite talent home as his 2020 recruiting class was anchored by Hammond's own Jordan Burch as well as his  teammate Alex Huntley.

Muschamp sold the duo and several other top recruits like running back Marshawn Lloyd, on being a part of the rebuild as the Gamecocks come off a disappointing 4-8 season.

The fourth-year head coach has been trying to build on that momentum with his class of 2021 and has already seen some solid local talent commit to South Carolina.

Sports Illustrated recently released its All-American Watch List and the Gamecocks saw 11 commits and 19 targets make the cut. 

One somewhat local prospect is wide receiver O’Mega Blake out of Rock Hill announced his commitment in late June, just two weeks after receiving an offer. The 6-2, 188 pound prospect is the 10 ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina.

Marion product T.J. Sanders made his commitment official over the 4 of July weekend and was also on the list. The 6-5, 275 pound defensive end is also a three-star recruit and will fit in with a unit trying to replace the voids left by current NFL rookies Javon Kinlaw and D.J Wonnum.

Muschamp has been particularly active in his home state of Georgia with five class of 2021 commitments coming from the Peach State alone.

Most recently, George Wilson Jr. from Virginia Beach, Va. committed. 

Listed below is a breakdown of South Carolina’s commitments and targets on Sports Illustrated’s All-American Watch List.

COMMITMENTS

-Sam Reynolds, WR, Alabaster Ala.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/sam-reynolds-highlights-evaluation  

-JonDarius Morgan, OT, Birmingham Ala.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/jondarius-morgan-highlights-evaluation

-Trenilyas Tatum, OLB Jonesboro Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/trenilyas-tatum-highlights-evaluation

-Colten Gauthier QB, Dacula Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/colten-gauthier-highlights-evaluation

-Caleb McDowell, RB, Leesburg Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/caleb-mcdowell-highlights-evaluation

-Jordan Davis, OT, Fairburn Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/jordan-davis-highlights-evaluation

-Jayden Johnson, ATH, Cedartown Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/jayden-johnson-highlights-evaluation

-Nicholas Barrett, DT, Goldsboro N.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/nicholas-barrett-highlights-evaluation

-O'Mega Blake, WR, Rock Hill S.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/omega-blake-highlights-evaluation

-TJ Sanders, DT, Marion S.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/tj-sanders-highlights-evaluation

-George Wilson, DE, Virginia Beach Va.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/george-wilson-highlights-evaluation

-Bryce Steele, ATH, Alexandria Va.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/bryce-steele-highlights-evaluation

UNCOMMITTED TARGETS

-Malachi Bennett, WR, Fairfield, Ala.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/malachi-bennett-highlights-evalution

-Elijah Davis, DE, Wagener S.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/elijah-davis-highlights-evaluation

-Thomas Davis, DE, Valdosta Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/thomas-davis-highlights-evaluation

-Cameron Garnett, ATH, Harlem Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/cameron-garnett-highlights-evaluation

-Damond Harmon, CB, Highland Springs Va.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/damond-harmon-highlights-evaluation

-Colin Henrich, OL, Washington D.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/colin-henrich-highlights-evaluation

-Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Gaffney S.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/tyrion-ingram-dawkins-highlights-evaluation

-Jaden Keller, ATH, Bristol, Tenn.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/jaden-keller-highlights-evaluation

-Joshua McCray, RB, Enterprise Ala.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/joshua-mccray-highlights-evaluation

-Jabril McNeill, OLB, Raleigh N.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/jabril-mcneill-highlights-evaluation

-Tyler Morehead, S, Homerville Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/tyler-morehead-highlights-evaluation

-Robbie Ouzts, TE, Rock Hill S.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/robbie-ouzts-highlights-evaluation

-Breon Pass, WR, Reidsville N.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/breon-pass-highlights-evaluation

-Gregory Penn III, ILB, Hyattsville Md.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/gregory-penn-iii-highlights-evaluation

-Jordan Poole, ATH, Oakboro N.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/jordan-poole-highlights-evaluation

-Zyun Reeves, DE, Kernersville N.C.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/zyun-reeves-highlights-evaluation

-Zamon Ross, ATH, Ellaville Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/zamon-ross-highlights-evaluation

-Michael Trigg, TE, Seffner Fl.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/michael-trigg-highlights-evaluation

-Patrick Tukes, DT, Mcrae Ga.

https://si.com/college/recruiting/football/patrick-tukes-highlights-evaluation

