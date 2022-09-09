South Carolina Football: Final Injury Report Before Arkansas

South Carolina travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this Saturday to take on the No. 16 Razorbacks, who are fresh off a win against previously ranked Cincinnati.

The Gamecocks must play a complete game in all three phases if they hope to accomplish the upset. Head coach Shane Beamer acknowledged the looming challenge in his media availability on Tuesday, surmising that South Carolina needs to be the best version of itself to come away victorious.

Therefore, the Gamecocks need their best players on the field to match Arkansas. South Carolina enters the contest relatively healthy, but there are a few question marks ahead of kickoff.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

Christian Beal-Smith, RB (Foot) IN - Beal-Smith missed the season opener, but Beamer confirmed the fifth-year back will play on his weekly call-in show.

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick left the Georgia State game on the first drive after suffering an arm injury. Beamer said, "we'll see," when asked about Roderick's status.

Jakai Moore, T (Knee) QUESTIONABLE - Beamer stated that Moore could have returned to the contest on Saturday but confirmed the injury may be more significant than the staff originally thought. Moore is expected to go through warm-ups and see how he feels.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will be out for the second straight week with a foot injury. Beamer confirmed that they will reassess after Arkansas but ruled him out ahead of kickoff.

How to watch South Carolina @ Arkansas

● Gameday: September 10th, 2022

● Game Time: 12 pm EDT

● TV: ESPN

● Location: D.W.R Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, A

● Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!