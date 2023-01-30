Conference Championship Sunday: Gamecocks In The NFL

The South Carolina Gamecocks were well-represented in the NFL playoffs this season. They began the wildcard round with nine active players on playoff teams but ended conference championship weekend with no alumni left in the field. What all happened on what was an eventful Sunday?

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - While Garnet Thor was able to secure four catches for 37 yards, the Bengals were unable to pull it out in the end versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, losing on a last second field goal.

San Fransisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT - Kinlaw racked up four total tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the effort wasn't enough as Philadelphia's diversified run game and the lack of an offense presence by San Francisco lead to a 24 point loss on Sunday.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Due to the instability the 49ers had at quarterback with the elbow injury suffered by Brock Purdy and the head injury dealt to Josh Johnson, Deebo reeled in just three catches for 33 yards in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

