South Carolina vs. Arkansas Odds, Betting Line

South Carolina and Arkansas is one of the weekend's biggest matchups and should draw significant betting attention.

The Gamecocks opened as underdogs earlier in the week, and the line continued to move towards the Razorbacks. The public likes Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, who has built a culture conducive to big-game environments.

Furthermore, Arkansas will host the Gamecocks. The Razorbacks went 6-1 at home during the 2021 season, with their lone loss coming against Auburn. Meanwhile, South Carolina went just 1-4 on the road.

Every major sportsbook has the game listed, and the line is relatively consistent across the board.

FanDuel: Arkansas -8.5, South Carolina +275 ML

Draft Kings: Arkansas -8.5, South Carolina +265 ML

BetMGM: Arkansas -8.5, South Carolina +260 ML

Bovada: Arkansas -9, South Carolina +260 ML

The public money is evenly distributed for the most part; Arkansas and South Carolina are -110 to cover the spread on most sites. Both squads covered their lines in week one, with Arkansas beating Cincinnati by seven and South Carolina thumping Georgia State.

How to watch South Carolina @ Arkansas

● Gameday: September 10th, 2022

● Game Time: 12 pm EDT

● TV: ESPN

● Location: D.W.R Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, A

● Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

