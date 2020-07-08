GamecockDigest
As Ivy League Cancels Fall Sports, SC AD Ray Tanner Maintains The Gamecocks Will Play

Chaunte'l Powell

Wednesday evening the Ivy League announced football season was cancelled and no sports would be played within the conference until at least January. 

This comes after Morehouse made the announcement they were shutting down their season in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Before the news hit the Ivy League was shutting down athletics, South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner reportedly appeared on 107.5 The Game and maintained that football season is still a go in the SEC. 

Tanner also reportedly spoke on the number of fans that will be allowed in the stadium, though having no fans is still an option as numbers continue to spike. 

