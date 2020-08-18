South Carolina's Revised 2020 Schedule Released

The University of South Carolina's revised 2020 football schedule was announced Monday night on the SEC Network.

The 10-game conference-only slate begins Saturday, Sept. 26, when the Gamecocks host the Tennessee Volunteers. The Gamecocks have won three of the last four and six of the last 10 meetings with the Vols, and have recorded wins in five of the last six tilts at Williams-Brice Stadium. Six of the last eight meetings between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals have been decided by three points or less. The Sept. 26 meeting matches the 1942 contest that ended in an 0-0 tie as the earliest the two Eastern Division rivals have met in a season.

The Gamecocks' first road contest of the season comes at The Swamp, as Carolina travels to Florida on Oct. 3. That will mark the earliest date that South Carolina and Florida have met on the gridiron, with the current earliest date coming on Oct. 10 during the 1936 season. Five of the Gamecock nine wins in the series have come in the last 10 seasons.

Carolina will stay on the road the following week, traveling to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Oct. 10. Carolina has won each of the last 11 meetings and owns a commanding 25-4 advantage in the all-time series.

The Gamecocks return home on Oct. 17 to host the Auburn Tigers, one of the two teams recently added to the 2020 schedule. Carolina will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Tigers and post their first win over Auburn since the 1933 season.

The rugged slate continues on Oct. 24 when South Carolina travels to Baton Rouge and Death Valley to face the defending National Champion LSU Tigers.

Carolina has a scheduled open week on Halloween, Oct. 31, before returning to action on Nov. 7 when the Texas A & M Aggies visit Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks will be looking to notch their first win against their permanent Western Division opponent.

South Carolina will travel to Oxford, Miss. and a date with the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 14. The Gamecocks have won each of the last three contests with the Rebels, including a wild 48-44 decision in Oxford in 2018.

The Missouri Tigers make their way to Columbia, S.C. on Nov. 21. Carolina has won three of the last four games in the battle for the Mayor's Cup to even the all-time series with the Tigers at five wins apiece.

In a game that traditionally has been played early the season, South Carolina and Georgia will meet in Columbia on Nov. 28, in what will be the latest date in a series that spans over 70 games. The Gamecocks' biggest win of the 2019 season came in double-overtime in Athens over the third-ranked Bulldogs.

The regular season finale will come in Lexington, Ky., the home of the Kentucky Wildcats, on Dec. 5. Carolina holds an 18-12-1 lead in the all-time series over the flagship institution of the Bluegrass State, including a 24-7 win in 2019. The Dec. 5 date is the latest regular-season game scheduled since the Gamecocks and Miami (Fla.) met to wrap up the 1987 season, also on Dec. 5.

Mobile ticketing: South Carolina Athletics will transition to mobile-only ticketing for all home ticketed events for the entire 2020-21 seasons. The move to mobile ticketing provides fans the safest, contact-free entry to all venues and will allow for expedited distribution of tickets to our fans once a decision has been made on attendance this fall. This move will also provide the necessary flexibility to quickly turn around tickets should there be any adjustments or impacts to upcoming scheduling.

Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home. Instead, all will receive their tickets via mobile delivery. In addition to being safer for fans by reducing contact at the gate, mobile ticketing offers fans more control in how they can access, transfer, resell, or return tickets via our partnership with Experience.

South Carolina 2020 Football Schedule

Sept. 26 TENNESSEE

Oct. 3 at Florida

Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17 AUBURN

Oct. 24 at LSU

Oct. 31 Open

Nov. 7 TEXAS A & M

Nov. 14 at Ole Miss

Nov. 21 MISSOURI

Nov. 28 GEORGIA

Dec. 5 at Kentucky