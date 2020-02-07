GamecockDigest
South Carolina's football page announces Jordan Burch is officially a Gamecock

Chaunte'l Powell

The wait is over. 

Thursday night the official account for the South Carolina Gamecocks football team announced Jordan Burch was part of the team 

"It's a great way to close out our 2020 signing class with Jordan Burch deciding to stay home and play for the University of South Carolina," head coach Will Muschamp said in a statement issued by the school. "He is a wonderful person and I'm excited that he will be part of the Gamecock family. We really appreciate his mother, Henri, trusting us and sending her son to the in-state school. Jordan is an explosive athlete, extremely smart and versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can't wait to coach him."

Burch is ranked as the No. 1 player in South Carolina, the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country and No. 8 overall in the 247Sports Composite. He is also considered the No. 4 player in the country in the ESPN300.

The Hammond product is the highest ranked recruit signed by South Carolina since Jadeveon Clowney was the No. 1 player overall in 2011.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
SEC_it_2believe_it
SEC_it_2believe_it

Sounds like there was a lot of extra deliberation at the very last minute.

