Gamecock Schedule Now Has Five Teams In Preseason Top 25
Chaunte'l Powell
Friday evening the South Carolina Gamecocks learned the final two SEC teams added to their schedule and it didn't provide much relief for a team that already has a tough road ahead.
Auburn will travel to Williams Brice Stadium at a date and time to be determined.
The Tigers are usually a tall order and this year is no different. Auburn is 10-1-1 all time against South Carolina and have won the last eight, most recently a 42-35 win in 2014. The Tigers come in as the No. 11 team in the Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll.
That poll was released earlier this week and on it are five different Gamecock opponents, which makes their journey to avenging last year's 4-8 finish a tough one.
Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M are all scheduled to play South Carolina this year and all made the list.
2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. USC
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. UCF
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
Gamecock fans chimed in on Twitter and gave their opinion on the how the schedule additions.