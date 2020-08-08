GamecockDigest
Gamecock Schedule Now Has Five Teams In Preseason Top 25

Chaunte'l Powell

Friday evening the South Carolina Gamecocks learned the final two SEC teams added to their schedule and it didn't provide much relief for a team that already has a tough road ahead. 

Auburn will travel to Williams Brice Stadium at a date and time to be determined. 

The Tigers are usually a tall order and this year is no different. Auburn is 10-1-1 all time against South Carolina and have won the last eight, most recently a 42-35 win in 2014. The Tigers come in as the No. 11 team in the Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll.

That poll was released earlier this week and on it are five different Gamecock opponents, which makes their journey to avenging last year's 4-8 finish a tough one. 

Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M are all scheduled to play South Carolina this year and all made the list. 

2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. USC

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.

Gamecock fans chimed in on Twitter and gave their opinion on the how the schedule additions. 

