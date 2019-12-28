Assessing South Carolina's early signing period haul

The South Carolina football team received a lovely haul during early signing period as 17 athletes sent in their letters of intent.

As USC head coach Will Muschamp and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo assess their incoming personnel, Muschamp made it clear he believes they’ll be able to contribute immediately, specifically at the running back position.

South Carolina landed four-star back MarShawn Lloyd and three-star back Rashad Amos. Both give the Gamecocks depth at the position and should make an impact soon according to Muschamp.

“You look at, number one, the running back position. Kevin Harris and DeShaun Fenwick are the only two scholarship players we’ve got on team,” he said. “So Marshawn’s been here, Rashad’s not and we need to sign another on in the class, which obviously will be a mid-year enrollee. So we’ll have three scholarship running backs that’ll be competing in the spring.”

Ten of the signees will be enrolling in January giving them a jump on everything that comes with getting acclimated and ready to go come spring. Muschamp said everyone has to be ready to hit the ground running regardless of when they enroll.

“Those guys that come in June need to be ready to go,” he added. “Hopefully we can get them in Maymester and that’s all dependent upon their academic and their school and their situation. We gotta work through that.”

Muschamp said the offseason is crucial to developing the new group of play makers as well as integrate previously injured athletes.

“That’s where it starts, number one, but when you lose a guy like Bryan Edwards, who’s been a proven play maker for you and we’ve got more than capable guys. Xavier Legette comes on for us. Shi Smith comes on for us. Randrecous Davis is going to be healthy for the first time in two years and OrTre Smith wasn’t healthy all last year. So we’ve got some pieces of the puzzle here and certainly to be able to add more guys to that, they’ll have every opportunity in the world.”

Muschamp noted there is no projected depth chart at the moment and no word on how much playing time the freshmen will receive, but he said that they are aware they have some control over the situation.

“I tell them in the recruiting process, I never promise anybody playing time, but I promise you this: if you’re good enough, you’re gonna play, and if you’re the best, then you’ll start.”