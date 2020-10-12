SI.com
Game Time For Carolina Vs. LSU Set

University of South Carolina Athletics

Game time for the South Carolina - LSU football tilt, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, has been set for 4 pm ET (3 pm CT), the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The game from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., will be televised by SEC Network.

The defending national champion Tigers lead the all-time series, 18-2-1, including a 12-1 mark when the teams play in the Bayou. LSU has won the last six meetings in the series, including a 45-24 win in Baton Rouge in 2015 in the last meeting between the two schools. South Carolina's last win came in 1994 by an 18-17 score.

South Carolina (1-2) plays host to No. 14/14 Auburn (2-1) on Saturday, Oct. 17, while LSU (1-2) travels to Gainesville to face the No. 10/9 Florida Gators (2-1).

Here is the entire SEC television slate for Saturday, Oct. 24:

Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

South Carolina at LSU, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

*Missouri at Florida, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN or 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

*Georgia at Kentucky, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN or 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Football

