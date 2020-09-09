Gamecocks Focus In On Situational Football During Wednesday's Practice

The South Carolina football team enjoyed an overcast and relatively cool morning on the practice fields Wednesday as they continued their preseason camp work. The team was dressed in shells for the two-hour workout.

"Unfortunately, the weather didn't cooperate," said a smiling Will Muschamp following the practice session. "We needed it to be hot and it wasn't, but I'm sure tomorrow and Saturday we'll get some more heat and that's what we need to have our guys continue to mentally push through it."

The Gamecocks spent much of Wednesday's practice focusing on specific game situations.

"It was a situational day," noted Muschamp. "A lot of one-minute and four-minute situations for the offense to end the game with a first down.

"We put our special teams in a lot of situational work, as far as a backed-up punt situation where we've got to punt protect to win the game. We had a field goal situation there at the end," continued the Gamecocks' head coach. "We've got to do a better job of protecting in those situations and kick the ball a little better."

"Again, a lot of really good situation, teachable moments on the field today for our guys to be a good situational team. We try to put them in as many of those that we can," added Muschamp.

The Gamecocks will be back on the practice fields Thursday morning then watch film on Friday before going back into Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for a noon practice.