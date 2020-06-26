With Recruiting Dead Period Extended, South Carolina Football Gets Creative

Thursday the NCAA's Division I Council Coordination Committee announced it has extended the recruiting dead period through Aug. 31 for all sports., meaning on campus visits were still prohibited.

"The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis," the announcement read. "A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur."

Friday the South Carolina football program gave recruits as well as fans a taste of what life as a Gamecock athlete is like with a lengthy video giving a tour of the campus and facilities.

Earlier this month, the Council voted to allow players to hold actual practice in July.

The model for schools whose first game is Sept. 5 allows teams to have up to eight hours for weight training, conditioning and film review per week From July 13-23.

From July 24, through Aug. 6, schools will be allowed to participate in up to 20 hours of athletically related activities per week. This includes weight training and conditioning, walk-throughs that include a football and team meetings.

As of right now the South Carolina Gamecocks are still meeting with players via Zoom and going through installs according to head coach Will Muschamp.

Muschamp has said during the shutdown that he and his team would prepare as though the season were going to start on time and it appears it will do so.

In terms of preparation he’s said eight weeks is enough time to prepare.

“Until somebody tells me differently we’re playing in the fall and I think it takes at least eight weeks minimal to get ready,” he said earlier this spring. “A month to get in shape and then a month of practice in order to prepare the right way and keep the student-athletes healthy.”